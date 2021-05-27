Cancel
KALEXIUS RANKED AS LEADING ALTERNATIVE LEGAL SERVICE PROVIDER BY CHAMBERS & PARTNERS

atlantanews.net
 28 days ago

Kalexius has been recognized as a premier managed legal services provider by Chambers and Partners for the second year in a row. The ranking focuses on Alternative Legal Service Providers and their added value for in-house legal departments. Chambers' research highlights the rapid growth of the sector worldwide, cementing Kalexius' foresight and expertise for high-value and high-volume work such as contract remediation projects or vendor contract management.

www.atlantanews.net
#Legal Outsourcing#Legal Services#Chambers Partners#Chambers And Partners#Kalexius Founder#Alsp#Clm#Contract Management
Economydallassun.com

Kothari Legal Services procures legal consultation

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Kothari Legal Services, the leading solution for hassle-free assistance in Legal Draftingmanagement, Real Estate, Corporate Due Diligence for MergersAcquisitions, Litigation, and Contract Review gives free consultation and legal advice to startups and budding entrepreneurs. Their team is known for delivering the most cost effective...
Businessaithority.com

Clarity Benefit Solutions Expands Focus On World-Class Service

Eunice Sambo-Jackson to lead Clarity Customer Service Division. Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced the appointment of Eunice Sambo-Jackson to Vice President, Client Services. Eunice is an industry veteran with close to two decades of experience in the employee benefits administration space. Over the...
EconomyForbes

To Provide More Value To The Business, Legal Must Transform

Nicholas Hinton is Chief Financial Officer of UnitedLex Corporation. For years, CFOs and general counsels (GCs) often bonded over being the adults in the C-suite room. Today, GCs may become an even greater asset to CFOs as legal teams undertake a digital transformation. That’s because this legal transformation, if done right, can result in reduced expenses, increased revenue and these departments powering the business forward.
Health Servicesatoallinks.com

Type of services offered by locksmith service providers

You recently bought a new car which has this very latest and amazing security feature embedded in it. For some reason, it is not working and you have started to panic. You did try to reach out to your dealership but at this very late time in the day, they have not been responding and you are now stranded on the road without access to your car.
Deer Park, NYStamford Advocate

ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Chief Information Officer

DEER PARK, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of Construction Equipment Rentals, Sales, Service and Parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Farley as Chief Information Officer. Patrick joins ABLE with more than 15 years of experience in technology management in the equipment rental industry.
Businessblooloop.com

Christie expands Professional Services team

Christie, the global visual and audio technology company, has expanded its Professional Services offer and made some new executive appointments. Francois Godfrey and Maz Zaeefjou will take on the roles of directors of sales and business development within the Professional Services team. Christie Professional Services helps partners around the world...
Economyinterworks.com

InterWorks Ranks on the 2021 CRN Solution Provider 500

We’re pleased to share that InterWorks recently ranked on the 2021 CRN Solution Provider 500 list! The list recognizes the top 500 IT solution providers across North America based on solutions number and degree of IT partnerships and certifications. 2021 marks the seventh year InterWorks has made the list, demonstrating just how dedicated we are to offering IT solutions for just about every need.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Readiness Associates Appoints Employer Markets Insurance Expert Shaun Gagnon to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Airport services provider announces layoffs

The local office of Atlanta-based airport services provider ABM Aviation will lay off 90 workers, effective June 30. The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The documents notes the layoffs are permanent. The...
Economyaithority.com

Cowbell Cyber Extends Partner Program to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Cowbell Cyber, the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), announced a new extension of its partnership program, Cowbell Connect, to include Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The first-of-its-kind program will provide MSSPs access to Cowbell Factors, Cowbell Insights and the AI-powered risk intelligence that anchors Cowbell’s precise underwriting.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

How To Find Cybersecurity for Service Providers

Service providers are shifting to the public cloud while using virtualized networking solutions like 5G to enable new services demand. The post How To Find Cybersecurity for Service Providers appeared first on Radware Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Radware Blog authored by Radware. Read...
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

Sabre Partners with Risk Scoring Provider Gopass

Sabre Corp. has added travel health risk management specialist Gopass Global to its Developer Partner platform, enabling travel agents to see risk scores for flight booking options within Sabre's global distribution system. Under the partnership, Gopass's Travel Risk Optimizer tool can be integrated with Sabre's GDS via API for agents...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Koenig & Bauer Customer Service Specialists Provide Expertise Leading To Double-Digit Productivity Gains

John D. Starratt Jr., a Regional Customer Service Specialist, is a member of the Koenig & Bauer CSS team that offers its expertise to customers. Strong partnership with valued customers provides 20% productivity increase, 40% makeready reduction, and personnel optimization. Dedicated Customer Service Specialists (CSS) underscore their commitment to delivering...
IndustryLogistics Management

Moving LTL Relationships from Service Provider to Business Partner

Many LTL shippers find themselves in more of a “reactionary” mode, looking to cover their last-minute loads on a transactional basis—and usually at a higher total cost that not only takes a bite out of a shipper’s budget, but works toward eroding overall customer service levels. For many years we...
Softwareaithority.com

Commvault Announces Managed Service Provider And Aggregator Partner Programs

Enhanced programs provide MSPs and Aggregators with innovative Intelligent Data Services; dedicated, partner-focused support; a modern, profitable, and predictable program tailored for partner success. Commvault a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced enhanced Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Aggregator Partner...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ScalaHosting Partners AWS to Provide Fully-managed Cloud VPS Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ScalaHosting, a leading provider of Managed Cloud Virtual Private Server (VPS) services, has finalized its strategic collaboration partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership combines the robust functionality of the SPanel web hosting control panel with ultra-reliable AWS infrastructure...
SoftwareWebProNews

Canonical and Blender Partner to Provide Support Options

Blender has partnered with Canonical to provide enterprise-grade support to Blender users. Blender is an open source 3D animation tool that has been used in the film, TV, tech and science community for years. As an open source platform, however, Blender hasn’t always had the support options its commercial competitors can boast.