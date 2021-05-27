newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

DA: Chester County Gymnastics Coach Busted With Child Porn Images Dating Back 17 Years

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FV7pl_0aDeqztb00
Gary Hutt Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

A Chester County girls gymnastics coach was arrested on 200 hundred counts of the sexual abuse of children after investigators found child pornography dating back 17 years on his personal computer, authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities ignited an investigation on March 11 after county detectives received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an internet service provider had flagged several email addresses for uploading images of child pornography, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

Detectives were able to trace the IP address of the emails to 45-year-old Gary Hutt's Spring City home, where they also served a search warrant on April 13, the DA's office said.

Thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse were recovered from his computer. The content was dated from March 2004 to February 2021, the DA's office said.

Hill, who worked as a coach at Berks East Gymnastics in Parker Ford since January 2021, is being held in Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail.

“The defendant possessed and shared child pornography showing the horrific abuse and dehumanization of scores of children. My office will prosecute his depraved behavior to the fullest extent possible," DA Deb Ryan said.

Through the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) our detectives were provided with a cyber tip that helped lead to the defendant’s arrest. The defendant was an instructor who worked with children, so anyone with information about him is urged to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3 before Magisterial District Judge John Hipple.

Chester County detectives are investigating and the case is assigned to Assistant District Attorney Christine Abatemarco.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Chester County Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parker Ford, PA
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Chester County, PA
Sports
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Parker, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Pornography#Crime#Child Abuse#Ip#Ncmec#Chester County Detectives#Chester County Prison#Dating#45 Year Old Gary Hutt#Investigators#Da Deb Ryan#Videos#Uploading Images#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 45, Admits Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Runaway Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old runaway, authorities said. Elias Juarez-Hernandez of Freehold Borough, pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl after offering her a ride outside a 7-Eleven store. Juarez-Hernandez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according...
Norristown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

DA: 4th Arrest In Killing Of Junior Pinnock Involved Straw Purchase Of Murder Weapon

A fourth arrest was made in the killing of Norristown's Junior Pinnock, authorities announced Friday. Sincere Burnett, 21, of Norristown, is facing numerous felony charges related to purchasing and illegally transferring the murder weapon used to kill Pinnock on April 25, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot Sr. said.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

'Shelter-In-Place' Lifted After Gloucester SWAT Team Called to 5-Hour Deptford Home Standoff

A five-hour standoff with a Gloucester County SWAT team and other law enforcement ended peacefully, authorities said. Residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place," reports said. The county Sheriff's Department and Deptford Township police barricaded several blocks. The unspecified incident involving the occupant of a home alarmed residents near Hurffville Road. There...
Levittown, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Local Man Threatens Employee With Knife After Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

A man has been accused of threatening an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven after being confronted for stealing from the store, according to police. At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Christopher Meyer, age 50, walked into a 7/11 store in Levittown, located at 151 Jerusalem Ave., where he picked up two large boxes of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, Nassau County Police said.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Accused Of Attempting To Hit Cop With Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was allegedly found passed out in his vehicle from drugs and then attempted to run over a Connecticut State trooper has been arrested. Hartford County resident Steve Kaminski, age 35, of Enfield, was arrested on On Tuesday, May 25, on a warrant for the incident that took place on Friday, April 30 in front of the Home Depot in Enfield.