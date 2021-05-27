DA: Chester County Gymnastics Coach Busted With Child Porn Images Dating Back 17 Years

Gary Hutt Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

A Chester County girls gymnastics coach was arrested on 200 hundred counts of the sexual abuse of children after investigators found child pornography dating back 17 years on his personal computer, authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities ignited an investigation on March 11 after county detectives received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an internet service provider had flagged several email addresses for uploading images of child pornography, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

Detectives were able to trace the IP address of the emails to 45-year-old Gary Hutt's Spring City home, where they also served a search warrant on April 13, the DA's office said.

Thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse were recovered from his computer. The content was dated from March 2004 to February 2021, the DA's office said.

Hill, who worked as a coach at Berks East Gymnastics in Parker Ford since January 2021, is being held in Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail.

“The defendant possessed and shared child pornography showing the horrific abuse and dehumanization of scores of children. My office will prosecute his depraved behavior to the fullest extent possible," DA Deb Ryan said.

Through the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) our detectives were provided with a cyber tip that helped lead to the defendant’s arrest. The defendant was an instructor who worked with children, so anyone with information about him is urged to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3 before Magisterial District Judge John Hipple.

Chester County detectives are investigating and the case is assigned to Assistant District Attorney Christine Abatemarco.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Chester County Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.

