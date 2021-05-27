Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

David Osborne Continues to See Potential in Digital Currencies and Other Disruptive Investments

atlantanews.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving and investing for the future is incredibly important and having a seasoned investment professional by your side can help you reach your goals. One individual that has helped many clients over the years is David Walter Osborne. While Osborne has focused on traditional investments in the past, he is continuing to focus more on investing in digital currencies and other disruptive investments. There are several reasons why these investments are intriguing to him and other investors that are looking to maximize returns.

www.atlantanews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Osborne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currencies#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyCoinDesk

Mode Global Approved by UK Regulator for Crypto-Asset Registration

Mode Global Holdings has won approval from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to join the regulator’s crypto-asset business register. The financial-services regulator granted anti-money laundering approval to Mode's Fibermode subsidiary and awarded an electronic money license to its Greyfoxx unit, an announcement Thursday said. With the registration, Mode plans...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: Investing ‘in currency with dog’ makes sense to this section?

The adage, “You work hard for your money and your money should work hard for you,” will, perhaps, never age with time. Investing is important, if not critical, to make your money work for you. Until a few years back, the masses mostly relied only on stocks and physical assets like gold and property as investments. In fact, for the older generations, the traditional array of assets is a go-to option on any given day.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

BIS optimistic about central bank digital currencies

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has reaffirmed its support for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a report titled “CBDCs: an opportunity for the monetary system,” BIS researchers argued that sovereign digital currencies offered “the unique advantages of central bank money.”. According to the report, CBDCs are the embodiment...
Marketsfinextra.com

Hg Exchange graduates from MAS regulatory sandbox

Hg Exchange (HGX), a private securities exchange formed by an alliance of leading capital market intermediaries, announced today its milestone graduation from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Fintech Regulatory Sandbox with a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) license awarded by the MAS. With this RMO license, HGX can now fully...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Aegon shuts $700 million UK property funds

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Aegon Asset Management has closed its UK Property Income and Property Income feeder funds after failing to raise sufficient cash to meet redemption requests, it said on Wednesday, following a similar move last month by Aviva. The Aegon funds were suspended in March 2020, in...
Marketsgetnews.info

Global Digital Currency Market May See a Big Move in Upcoming Years | Top Vendors – IBM, Ripple, Accenture, Oklink, Oracle, AWS, Ant Financial, Tencent, Baidu, SAP

The adoption of the right technologies here can bring about greater efficiency in the entire process with minimal intervention. The research report studies the Digital Currency market using different methodologies and analyses to offer accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is allocated into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market.
Businessthemoneycloud.com

The Payments Company Wise Considers Direct Listing on the London Stock Exchange

Https://thefintechtimes.com/the-payments-company-wise-considers-direct-listing-on-the-london-stock-exchange/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Kristo-10b639117186a44fae89c99a0b6dad69-150x150.jpeg?#. The global technology company Wise has announced it is considering applying for admission to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange. The company also intends to publish a registration document in connection with admission. Should their...
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

Israel's Central Bank Experiments With Ethereum-Based Digital Currency

The Bank of Israel is experimenting with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) technology as a substrate for its central bank digital currency (CBDC). What Happened: According to a Wednesday Globes report, the central bank already issued digital currency for internal testing on a private blockchain network based on Ethereum software. As of...
Marketsetfstrategy.com

Impact investor Engine No. 1 launches activist passive US equity ETF

Impact investment manager Engine No. 1 has launched its inaugural ETF, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE US). The fund has listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and comes with an expense ratio of 0.05%. Engine No. 1 is understood to have secured initial commitments of $100 million for...
Businessthearmchairtrader.com

Fund manager Liontrust planning IPO of ESG investment trust

Fund manager Liontrust has confirmed it is planning to launch an investment trust, its first ever, targeted specifically at companies in the ESG space. Called the Liontrust ESG Trust Plc, it will have a projected portfolio of 25-30 sustainable companies in its portfolio, drawn from around the world. The investment...
Economyfinextra.com

The Future of Payments 2021

Every player that operates within the intricate ecosystem of financial services is at a tipping point. The pandemic deeply entrenched the digital agenda, especially for payments, and financial institutions recognise that the effects of Covid-19 are likely to have a permanent impact on the industry. Tink1 found that 74% of...
Stocksjioforme.com

Portfolio outlook — Does Bitcoin have a portfolio role?

With conversations becoming mainstream and the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies skyrocketing, investors and businesses are exploring ways to use this technology. The scope of cryptocurrency topics is broad and complex. In this article, we begin our conversation by exploring the benefits of including Bitcoin, today’s leading cryptocurrency, as a portfolio asset class that helps investors reach their financial goals.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For June 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Amazon is the most formidable. If Amazon can get you lower-debt payments or give you a bank account, you’ll buy more stuff on Amazon.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: While headlines from the blockchain industry have recently been dominated by Bitcoin, the biggest story in the space has still largely been overlooked (or missed) by most news outlets: the rise of DeFi, or Decentralized Finance.
Public Healthinformation-age.com

Digital disruption in a post-COVID landscape

Alex James, CTO of Ascent, discusses what will drive the next wave of digital disruption in a post-COVID landscape. ‘Disruption’ is cited as the driving force behind many of today’s most celebrated business success stories. As a startup objective, for instance, the concept implies many things, not least that the proposition is so innovative or prescient that it can overturn embedded market norms that previously seemed untouchable. Ever since it first gained widespread attention in the mid-1990s, the idea of ‘disruptive innovation’ has been appropriated the world over, when in reality, relatively few organisations can back their words up with bottom-line achievements. But taken at face value, delivering radical disruption has the potential to be hugely successful post-COVID.
Marketsftfnews.com

JPMorgan Asset Management Buys Campbell Global

BNY Mellon Helps Crypto Custody Startup Raise $133M. Can Listed Derivatives Give Sustainability a Boost?. In other news, Broadridge hires from Bloomberg, Riskalyze heightens integration with RightCapital, and AcadiaSoft rebrands itself. JPMorgan Asset Management Boosts ESG Offerings. JPMorgan Asset Management has acquired Campbell Global, described as “a forest management and...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Banque de France tests digital currency-based securities settlement

The central bank of France — Banque de France — is continuing its work on the development of a European central bank digital currency (CBDC). On Monday the bank officially announced the successful completion of a CBDC experiment with major Switzerland-based cryptocurrency bank SEBA. Conducted in collaboration with SEBA, Banque...