David Osborne Continues to See Potential in Digital Currencies and Other Disruptive Investments

Alex James, CTO of Ascent, discusses what will drive the next wave of digital disruption in a post-COVID landscape. ‘Disruption’ is cited as the driving force behind many of today’s most celebrated business success stories. As a startup objective, for instance, the concept implies many things, not least that the proposition is so innovative or prescient that it can overturn embedded market norms that previously seemed untouchable. Ever since it first gained widespread attention in the mid-1990s, the idea of ‘disruptive innovation’ has been appropriated the world over, when in reality, relatively few organisations can back their words up with bottom-line achievements. But taken at face value, delivering radical disruption has the potential to be hugely successful post-COVID.