Last call for Inman Connect Las Vegas early-bird pricing

As a tourist destination, Las Vegas loves to make way for the new, shiny and monumental. What was once a small desert town has over the decades turned into a mecca for glitz—and with that, many of the city’s first hotels and casinos have been demolished to make way for what guests see in Las Vegas today. But there is one address—downtown, to be specific—that still has roots in the beginnings of this grand city: One Fremont Street. This is where you’ll find Golden Gate, Vegas’ oldest operating hotel-casino, built in 1906.