Above par York grads earn coveted Evans Scholarship; Three caddies notch 4-year college full rides

York High School’s Class of 2021 walked across the stage on Sunday, May 23, with hopes of COVID-19 in the rearview mirror and greener pastures ahead. For three graduates in particular, walking across the greens of golf courses for the last few years while achieving high grades, demonstrating outstanding character and earning favorable golf caddie records have scored them the Evans Scholars Foundation college tuition and housing scholarships worth an estimated $120,000 each over four years.