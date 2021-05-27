Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dupage County, IL

Above par York grads earn coveted Evans Scholarship; Three caddies notch 4-year college full rides

By RVP Editor
The Independent Newspapers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork High School’s Class of 2021 walked across the stage on Sunday, May 23, with hopes of COVID-19 in the rearview mirror and greener pastures ahead. For three graduates in particular, walking across the greens of golf courses for the last few years while achieving high grades, demonstrating outstanding character and earning favorable golf caddie records have scored them the Evans Scholars Foundation college tuition and housing scholarships worth an estimated $120,000 each over four years.

www.theindependentnewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Dupage County, IL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmhurst College#Scholarships#College Tuition#College Graduates#Golf Courses#World Golf#York High School#Evans Scholars Foundation#Miami University#Italian Club#Gpa#The Evans Scholarship#U S News World Report#Hinsdale Golf Club#Als#Butterfield Country Club#The University Of Kansas#Medinah Country Club#Western Golf Association#Chicago Blackhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Dupage County, ILPosted by
The Voice

DuPage County high school football season memorable

The DuPage County high school football season turned out to be a short, but memorable one. With the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) shortening the season to six games and electing not to have a playoff because of the coronavirus pandemic, the this year’s Spring season definitely had a different feel to it.