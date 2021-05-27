newsbreak-logo
VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

By VIP Recordings
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VIP Recordings’ “Red Devil” compilation debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Sales Chart features some of the best independent Hip-hop and Pop artists in the music industry. Hybrid styles of powerhouse independent Hip-hop artists and notorious Pop/R&B artists headline a powerful mixture of musical styles on this VIP Recordings compilation album.

