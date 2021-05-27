Mount Vernon School District changes high school graduation plans

Shutterstock

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District announced Thursday it has changed its high school graduation plans — the second time it has done so in two days.

To accommodate the desires of both its graduates and their families, the district is now planning to hold a private graduation ceremony in the high school gym for just its graduates on June 8, and five public graduation ceremonies for graduates and their families in the gym on June 9.

Earlier this week, the school district had plans to hold graduation at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

On Wednesday, the district announced it had decided against using the arena because of concerns from families regarding the limit on the number on tickets available to those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plan had been to allow graduates an unlimited number of tickets for vaccinated guests, but only two each for unvaccinated guests.

“A common thread among these concerns involved the limitation of family members’ ability to see their child graduate,” Superintendent Ismael Vivanco and Principal Terri Wattawa said in a letter to families.

Hearing those concerns, the district announced Wednesday evening that instead of one large ceremony in Everett it would host five smaller ceremonies in its high school gym, with each ceremony including 100 graduates. Each student would receive four tickets for family members.

However, after the decision was made, the district started to hear from students that they were disappointed in not being allowed to graduate with their friends, Vivanco said.

“Our students want to graduate together,” he said. “But there’s no way we can do that at the high school. And parents want to see their kids graduate.”

In an attempt to appease both sides, the district arrived at the plan it announced Thursday.