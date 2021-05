Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus is a healthy, creamy and delicious snack that you can easily make at home in just a few minutes!. Did somebody say hummus? I have long been a fan of hummus, usually those of the spicier variety, but honestly if it has a lot of flavor to it, I’m probably going to eat it and love it. Hummus is so versatile and easy to make it home, you can tailor it to your own tastes, it just doesn’t make sense to keep buying it at the store when you can do it yourself so quickly (and inexpensively!) I’ve even made a savory seasonal Pumpkin Hummus!