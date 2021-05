The Cavs kept it close until the second half when Collin Sexton hit just one shot. The Cavs had a real chance to win this game, losing to the Pacers by just nine, 111-102. Part of the problem is obviously the lack of healthy starters, that’s to be expected. What wasn’t expected was Collin Sexton having one of the worst shooting games of his career. Sexton went just 1-11 in the second half, finishing with just 15 points from the floor.