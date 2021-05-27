Robert Reffkin’s MasterClass offers a crash course in real estate basics

I am not sure what the exact numbers are today in Solano County, but it feels like there are four to five serious preapproved buyers for every home for sale. Many sellers are getting multiple offers and on one Vacaville home we saw something like 20 offers in April. The winning bid was $100,000 over asking price with no loan or appraisal contingency. Buying a home with no appraisal contingency means that the buyer was willing to pay over the appraised value, which assured the seller and the Realtor that the purchase agreement would likely close escrow.