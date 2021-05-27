School District 205 offers ‘Last Look at Lincoln’; Open house offers look at historic building before it meets the wrecking ball
On Saturday, May 22, Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 invited the community to visit Lincoln Elementary School for the last time before construction begins. The special event was designed to offer the Lincoln neighborhood, alumni, and other interested residents a chance to have one last look at the historic campus before the building is razed in preparation for construction of the new Lincoln Elementary School.www.theindependentnewspapers.com