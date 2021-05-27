newsbreak-logo
Listen to Ryan Hawaii’s “Own World”: The Ones

By Hubert Adjei-Konto h
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Don’t let the muttered chorus of “gangsta, gangsta, gangsta” fool you: London-based rapper Ryan Hawaii doesn’t want that life. “Own World” is about keeping to himself from a young age, avoiding risky situations by moving ever further into a world of his own imagination (“Never really wanted to do a 10 stretch/So I kept to myself/Head in the clouds or in my own world”). Styn & letsgoElias’ production reflects his laid-back, inward joviality: Moving from light taps to rolls, the drums are engaging without feeling overwhelming. The woozy bass is paired with an itinerant tinkling melody that suggests a merry-go-round. Over it all is the light, breezy flow of Ryan Hawaii, who calmly but assuredly explains why he wants to avoid getting caught up in the criminal justice system: “I don’t want to stand in front of judge/My life in his or her hands like a fucking mug.” It’s conscious rap delivered without hectoring.

