Listen to Ryan Hawaii’s “Own World”: The Ones

Big Jade pays homage to Southern rap classics. On “Pressed,” she puts her own spin on T.I.’s “Stand Up.” But don’t be mistaken, Big Jade is a Texas rapper, Beaumont to be exact. You don’t need me to tell you that though, just listen to the disgust in her voice as she relentlessly talks shit. She feels exasperated that she even has to stunt; they should already know. It’s a mood shared by so many of the mid-2000s Houston classics. “I got a friend for a friend, and cousin on your ass/I got a mama for a mama, and my daughter whoopin’ ass,” she raps, making it clear that anybody in your circle will get their ass beat, no matter their age. The guest verse from Houston’s OMB Bloodbath is a little more gentle (which is unexpected considering her name), but she does have a good line about dating the type of girl that used to eat hot chips before school. But this is really about Jade taking her place in the Texas rap scene due to her warm yet disrespectful energy.