Gerry Avant: Recalling an interview with Sister Amelia Smith McConkie — wife of an apostle, daughter of a prophet

Church News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI knew I was with a kindred spirit within minutes of arriving on an April morning in 1973 for an interview with Sister Amelia Smith McConkie, wife of Elder Bruce R. McConkie, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from 1972 to 1985. She greeted me with warmth,...

www.thechurchnews.com
