Iowa State

SPLC commends Iowa’s recent efforts to extend censorship protections to advisers

By Andrew Benson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPLC commends the recent steps taken by the state of Iowa which enable student publication advisers to guide their students without fear of censorship or disciplinary action. Iowa has been a leader in codifying student press freedom— they were the third state to pass legislation protecting student voices in the immediate aftermath of Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier over 30 years ago. By oversight, that law did not also protect advisers.

