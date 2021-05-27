newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Seymour, Wates speak after Wildcats' 9-4 win against Baylor

By Zac Carlson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State assistant coach Austin Wates and pitcher Carson Seymour speak to the media after the Wildcats' 9-4 win against Baylor in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Kansas State#Baylor#Assistant Coach#Wildcats#Pitcher Carson Seymour#Austin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

WILDCAT BOYS’ BASKETBALL WINS LAST 3 GAMES

The Twentynine Palms Wildcat boys’ basketball team completed their week with three Desert Valley League games, and three DVL victories by double digits with a 73-46 win over league rival Indio on Thursday evening at home. In the most recent CIF Division 4A poll, Twentynine Palms was ranked #10, and Indio was #12.
Waterford, OHAthens Messenger

Wildcats score walk-off win over Spartans

WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats scored a walk-off win, 7-6, over the Alexander Spartans on Monday. Alexander trailed 3-0 before scoring once in the fourth, then three times in the fifth to go ahead 4-3. Waterford answered with three in the fifth to go ahead 6-4, but Alexander scored twice...
Stillwater, OKWacoTrib.com

Baylor golfers tied for fourth after Stillwater opening round

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor men’s golf team shot out to a tie for fourth place after one round of the Stillwater Regional on Monday. Baylor shot 2-over 290 at Karsten Creek Golf Course, which matched the score from the fourth-seeded and host Oklahoma State Cowboys. It’s just four strokes off the lead, as both Illinois and Northwestern opened with scores of 286 while Auburn shot 287.
Red Bank, TNWDEF

Red Bank Wins Region Softball Semifinal Against Sweetwater 4-3

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF) The Red Bank softball team won their region semifinal matchup against Sweetwater 4-3 on Monday at Red Bank high school. The Lions raced out to a 3-0 lead before Sweetwater got on the board with an RBI single from Mari Robbins. Red Bank added a run in the bottom of the 5th, and then Sweetwater scored two more runs on a throwing error in the 6th inning. The Wildcats got the tieing run in scoring position in the top of the 7th before Red Bank catcher Hailey Hanks made a diving catch on a foul tip to end the ballgame.
Baseballregisterpublications.com

Wildcats back on winning road in SWOC

The repaving is finished; the construction complete. The road to the Southwest Ohio Conference baseball championship once again goes through Harrison. For the first time since 2016, the fifth time since the SWOC was formed in 2012-2013, and the 27 th time in school history, the Wildcats are league champions. They clinched the outright championship May 7 with a 6-0 win at Edgewood, and finished…
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Wildcats win 15th straight, take Centreville tourney

The Wayland varsity softball team’s winning streak continued Saturday with two victories to take the championship in the Centreville Invitational. The Lady Wildcats now are 18-2 overall and have won their last 15 games in a row. Barring a major upset or slump, they stand poised to regain the O-K Gold Conference championship they relinquished two years ago to Middleville Thornapple Kellogg.
College Sportsocolly.com

Campbell propels Cowboys to series win over Baylor

OSU pitcher Justin Campbell’s last outing against the Kansas Jayhawks was as close to perfect as one can get with a one-walk no-hitter. Campbell had another brilliant outing Saturday night at home against Baylor, propelling OSU to a 3-1 victory. “Justin was a warrior, he pitched with a tremendous amount...
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Oklahoma drops series opener to Baylor 9-5 to fall below .500

Oklahoma baseball began their final series of the regular season on Thursday night in Waco against Baylor looking to improve their positioning in the Big 12 standings ahead of next week’s conference tournament. The Sooners sent Jason Ruffcorn back to the mound to get his second start of the year...
Shelby County, KYShelbyville Sentinel-News

Rockets take step back against Wildcats

Shelby County’s baseball team looked to have finally started clicking after a 7-2 win Saturday over Bullitt Central. Jack Wills pitched six innings, striking out as many batters and only allowing one earned run while the offense started firing. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to...
Orlando, FLolemisssports.com

Men’s Tennis Falls, 4-1, to No. 2 Baylor in Sweet 16

Box Score ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 15 seed Ole Miss (13-11) was defeated, 4-1, by No. 2 seed Baylor (32-4) in the NCAA Team Championships Sweet 16 at the USTA National Campus on Monday. The Rebels were up for the challenge of facing the Oracle/ITA No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears,...
Scottsdale, AZWacoTrib.com

Baylor women 22nd after one round at NCAA Golf Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 12th-ranked Baylor women’s golf team didn’t get off to a blazing start at the NCAA Championships on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club. Baylor shot 20-over 308 in the opening round, tied for 22nd in the 24-team field. Texas is the leader after shooting 1-over 289, one stroke ahead of Oregon.
NFLDallas News

‘Championship problems’: Catching up with Scott Drew after Baylor’s first national title win

Scott Drew has always been terrible at saying no. The Baylor men’s basketball coach is getting better at declining offers -- by necessity. Since Baylor’s NCAA title win over Gonzaga last month in Indianapolis, Drew has discovered all the podcasts and radio shows and Zoom calls and politicians and worthy charities and just plain folks that want to spend time with a championship coach.
Oklahoma Stateocolly.com

Simple message after Cowboy loss to Baylor

Sometimes the postgame message is simple. “We just didn’t play good enough, we just didn’t play good enough,” Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday said. The message, once repeated, dictated the kind of day the Cowboys had against the Baylor Bears, falling by a score of 9-3. The teams were tied with hits, at 11 a piece, but the Cowboys surrendered 11 walks and only hit .222 with runners in scoring position.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Win of Season

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls tennis team earned its first win of the season yesterday, against Weymouth High School. “It has been a real struggle for us as a young, inexperienced team this season, but yesterday we had our first team win,” said head coach Larry Wilbur. Freshman Jordan...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma State clinches series win over Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State secured its fourth Big 12 Conference series win of the season Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over Baylor at O’Brate Stadium. With the win, the 21st-ranked Cowboys improved to 30-15-1 overall and 12-11 in Big 12 play, while the Bears dropped to 29-16 and 9-11 in the league.
Franklin County, INWRBI Radio

Wildcats Celebrate Homecoming With Win Over Lions

The Franklin County Wildcats celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday and left with a 5-3 win over The Rushville Lions. Playing in their last home game were Seniors Joe Fields, Garrett Ertel, Dominick Reeves, Brady Brandenburg, Garrison Siedling, and Connor Roleson. Joe Fields got the win on the mound going 5...
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Wildcats Capitalize Against the Thunderbirds

LINCOLN- After scoring more than four runs in 28 of the possible 37 games played this season, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds are experiencing something they haven't dealt with all season—a run shortage. In the first round of the Nebraska Class A state tournament, the Thunderbirds were in a pitching duel...