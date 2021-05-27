Seymour, Wates speak after Wildcats' 9-4 win against Baylor

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF) The Red Bank softball team won their region semifinal matchup against Sweetwater 4-3 on Monday at Red Bank high school. The Lions raced out to a 3-0 lead before Sweetwater got on the board with an RBI single from Mari Robbins. Red Bank added a run in the bottom of the 5th, and then Sweetwater scored two more runs on a throwing error in the 6th inning. The Wildcats got the tieing run in scoring position in the top of the 7th before Red Bank catcher Hailey Hanks made a diving catch on a foul tip to end the ballgame.