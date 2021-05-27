Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Louis by NWS

PACIFIC, Mo, (KMOV.com) -- Just days after a bear was tranquilized in a Brentwood neighborhood, another bear was spotted in Pacific, Mo. Tuesday morning. Matt Nicol's father woke up to an unusual sight in his backyard. A bear was seen climbing the tree behind his home on Franklin Street near 1st Street. Several residents have reported bear sightings near a gas station on 1st Street. On Sunday, another bear was found in a tree near the intersection of Clayton and Linden in Richmond Heights. It was tranquilized, and firefighters from Clayton and Richmond Heights were able to get the bear down and into a cage.