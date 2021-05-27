Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; St. Louis The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gray Summit, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eureka, Ballwin, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Winchester, Manchester, Twin Oaks, Valley Park, Murphy, Des Peres, Fenton and Sunset Hills. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 253 and 274. This also includes Route 66 State Park and Castlewood State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov