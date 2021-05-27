Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHWESTERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1241 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Miami... Vinita Grove... Fairland Afton... Bernice Narcissa... Bernice State Park Ottawa... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 278 and 307. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov