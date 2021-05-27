Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Illinois River at Chewey. * Until late Thursday night. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall to below action stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence.