Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Alluwe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Chelsea Big Cabin... New Alluwe White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 275 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH