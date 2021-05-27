newsbreak-logo
Craig County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 111 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Dewey, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata South Coffeyville... Delaware Lenapah... Wann Hollow... Centralia Centrailia This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

alerts.weather.gov
