Vendor Fair, Public Hearings Planned

Notice is hereby given that Johnson County has accepted the work as complete, according to the plans and specifications as set forth in the contract between Oxford Inc. and the Johnson County Board of Commissioners for the 2020 Johnson County Roads Dust Suppression Project, and that Oxford Inc. is entitled to final settlement therefor. On the 21stday of July 2021, being the 41st day after the first date of advertisement, Johnson County will pay Oxford Inc. the full amount due under said contract. All persons having claims for labor or material furnished to or on behalf of Oxford Inc. for the completion of said project shall present them to the County prior to the above specified payment date.