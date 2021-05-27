Cancel
Vendor Fair, Public Hearings Planned

bcsdk12.net
 13 days ago

As part of the FY 2022 Budget process, the Bibb County School District will hold two Public Hearings in June. A Community Vendor Fair also is being held to learn more about community resources as the District budgets ARP funds. Public Hearings on the FY 2022 Budget are scheduled for:

www.bcsdk12.net
Charleston, SCPosted by
Libby-Jane Charleston

City of Charleston will hold public hearing on 10-year comprehensive plan

The city of Charleston will hold its first public hearing for the 10-year comprehensive plan during Wednesday’s planning commission meetingLive5 News. The city of Charleston has announced plans to hold its first public hearing for the 10-year comprehensive plan during Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. The City Plan is required by the State of South Carolina and is developed by the Planning Commission and adopted by City Council. The Plan is revised every ten years and updated every five years.
Nevada County, CAmynevadacounty.com

6/22/2021 Public Hearing to discuss the Community Action Plan

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT THE SUBMITTAL PHASE OF THE 2022/2023 COMMUNITY ACTION PLAN FOR PLANNING UNDER THE COMMUNITY SERVICE BLOCK GRANT AS REQUIRED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES AND DEVELOPMENT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public...
PoliticsSun-Gazette

Elevator bid discussed by finance committee

City Council’s finance committee Tuesday held off on a recommendation to have the City Hall elevator replaced in a $312,828 contract to Otis Elevator Co. until it is reviewed by the city legal counsel. Otis’ scope of work in the bid does not include the accessible upgrades to the exterior...
Johnson County, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that Johnson County has accepted the work as complete, according to the plans and specifications as set forth in the contract between Oxford Inc. and the Johnson County Board of Commissioners for the 2020 Johnson County Roads Dust Suppression Project, and that Oxford Inc. is entitled to final settlement therefor. On the 21stday of July 2021, being the 41st day after the first date of advertisement, Johnson County will pay Oxford Inc. the full amount due under said contract. All persons having claims for labor or material furnished to or on behalf of Oxford Inc. for the completion of said project shall present them to the County prior to the above specified payment date.
LifestylePosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

Park & Recreation Commission to Hold a Public Hearing on the Joseph Hensley Park Renovation Design and Citywide Park Plan Amendment

Park & Recreation Commission to Hold a Public Hearing on the Joseph Hensley Park Renovation Design and Citywide Park Plan Amendment. The Park & Recreation Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 17, 2021 to discuss the conversion of the upper softball field, as proposed to be natural turf, to synthetic turf. The public hearing will be held virtually. To attend the public hearing, visit the Park & Recreation Commission website. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, comments will be accepted by mail or email until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Please mail written comments to 1108 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Public Hearing, GCSD budget hearing

Greenhorn Community Services District will hold a public hearing to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget for fiscal year 2021/2022. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Greenhorn Volunteer Fire Department building, located at 2049 Red Bluff Circle, Greenhorn, California. All...
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Bedford Plan Commission approves three requests during a public hearing

BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission approved three requests during a public hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The first request was from Deckard & Associates LLC. to have a subdivision located at 2204 I street, subdivided into two lots. The commission approved the request but with a stipulation. For any construction to occur on the lot, an erosion control plan must be in place before applying for a building permit and once construction is completed, an inspection must show that the erosion control issue was addressed.
Politicshudsonvalleyone.com

Onteora board thanks LaClair for her service

Onteora Assistant Superintendent for Business Monica LaClair is leaving her position and board members expressed their gratitude for her service and dedication. “Every family knows how hard you work and they may not know how far reaching the effects of your office… and the other administrators who have left and are leaving… and so I just want to thank you,” trustee Kevin Salem said.
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

Community Investment Committee members announced

The new Community Investment Committee‘s been announced and has already had its first meeting (last Saturday). Here’s the announcement of who’s on it, including five people from North Highline:. A new community-centered budget process is underway, with the selection of 21 committee members who will develop a $10 million investment...
Pennsylvania StateDelaware County Daily Times

Pa. state university merger plan gets public hearing

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's plan to merge six state-owned universities into two universities is going to be open to public hearings Wednesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 10. The public can participate in the discussion of West Plan, which involves the merger of California, Clarion and Edinboro...
Riverhead, NYriverheadlocal.com

Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Riverhead — Amended site plan application of Island Water Park

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held before the Town Board of the Town of Riverhead at 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, New York on the 15th day of June, 2021 at 6:10 o’clock p.m. to consider the amended site plan application of Island Water Park to construct an indoor/outdoor commercial sports and recreation facility upon approximately 42 acres of real property located at 5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton, NY with said parcel being more particularly described as SCTM No. 600-135-1-7.34, located within the Planned Recreational Park (PRP) zoning use district. The meeting will also be held electronically via a digital meeting service, with the meeting link and information posted to the Town’s website prior to the meeting at www.townofriverheadny.gov.
Holliston, MAhollistonreporter.com

Planning Board Concludes Public Hearing on 555 Hopping Brook Special Permit – Deliberations Are Next

Chair David Thorn called the June 3, 2021, meeting of the Holliston Planning Board to order at a little past 7:00pm. He welcomed newly elected member Barbara Peattie to the Board. Josh Santoro, whose elected term ended in May has been appointed an Associate Member for the purpose of completing his participation in the pending CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions applications. Ms. Peattie will be able to ask questions of the applicant, but not able to vote in the final disposition. Mr. Santoro (left below) will join the Board for all deliberations / votes relative to the proposed CRG warehouse.
Roxbury, NYDaily Star

PUBLIC HEARING The Roxbury Cen...

PUBLIC HEARING The Roxbury Central School District will be holding a public hearing on the RCS Code of Conduct on June 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM prior to the regular Board of Education meeting.