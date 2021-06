Apple is about to kick off WWDC 2021 with its customary keynote, and expectations are riding high this year. Accordingly, it's giving you plenty of ways to watch the event when it starts at 1PM Eastern. You can watch the developer conference opener here through Apple's YouTube channel (below), but you can also catch it on Apple's website through most browsers as well as the Apple TV app on a wide range of devices. And be sure to check out Engadget's YouTube channel after the fact — we'll have a post-event stream to offer insightful (and hopefully witty) commentary.