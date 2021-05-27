As Anti-Asian Attacks Continue, What Kind of Bystander Are You?

On March 29, in security-camera footage filmed on 43rd Street in Manhattan, Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old Asian woman, was ruthlessly beaten while walking to church. The violence of the assault was shocking; even more shocking, for many people, was the fact that three men stood by and watched, one going so far as to close a glass door in front of the woman’s injured body. (According to the Associated Press, the lobby workers’ union said they “told a union representative they waited until the attacker left because he had a knife” and then flagged down help.)