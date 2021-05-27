What to Pack for the Weeklong Rest We All Deserve

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In late April the New York Times deputy editor Dodai Stewart made an impassioned if straightforward argument: The entire nation needs a simultaneous—and, this part is key, paid—week off. Although filed in the paper’s “After Thoughts” column, Stewart’s decree stopped me in my tracks and remained lodged in the foreground of my mind. Stewart admitted she didn’t have answers to all the questions that such a concept inevitably dredges up (“How will hospitals function? Who will feed the tigers at the zoo?”), but that isn’t much the point. In the past year I’ve done as many in my peer group have: wistfully daydreaming, manifesting, willing an escape from the ever-present weight of responsibilities and work—reveries that remained just that, too paralyzed by the precarity of everything to even exhale. For me, Stewart’s piece raised another hard-to-answer question: When was my last proper vacation?

