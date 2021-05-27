Who Does Yuki End Up With In Fruits Basket Answered

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Fruits Basket Season 3 was one of the most highly anticipated anime releases this year, and judging from the episodes we have so far, it totally deserves the hype. There are so many things that make the shojo show worth watching, even if slice of life isn’t exactly your cup of tea. As the episodes go by and the stakes are higher than ever, fans will be wondering how many episodes Fruits Basket Season 3 is going to have, and whether there will be a second cour.