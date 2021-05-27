What Chapter Will Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Be in the Manga

On April 9th, it was announced that the world of Attack on Titan was coming to an end with the final chapter of the manga (Chapter 139) being released on that day. This didn’t surprise some people as the anime is on its last season and so the end of the manga was surely going to come sooner than later. Still, this caught most of the community off guard since the world has been alive for over a decade. The first issue of Attack on Titan was published on September 9, 2009 in Kodansha‘s monthly publication Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, and it was history ever since. Some years later and the first season of the anime came out on April 7, 2013 and this was the real spark that made AOT the story it was going to be. There is no doubt that Attack on Titan has been in the top 5 more popular animes in the world for as long as it’s been out. Since 2014 the world couldn’t get enough of it. So when after a whole decade of memories and fun it has to come to an end with the manga.