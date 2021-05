In June, the biggest movie of the past 14 months or so is coming to Hulu: No, not Tenet or Godzilla Vs. Kong or Nomadland, we’re talking about The Croods: A New Age, a sequel that nobody asked for but may have been absolutely crucial in the U.S. box office surviving 2020. That’s all in the past, though, because next month you’ll be able to see it—plus season two of Love, Victor, season three of Trolls: TrollsTopia, Nicolas Cage’s not-Five Nights At Freddy’s movie Willy’s Wonderland, and the Hulu original film False Positive. It stars Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux as a couple trying to get pregnant and encountering some kind of spooky mystery with their fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan).