Niyati Fatnani To Play Naagin In Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6

By Vrinda Mundara
lehren.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that post the huge success of Naagin 5, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor’s much awaited supernatural franchise Naagin is soon going to make a comeback on TV screens with Naagin 6 and even though a lot of speculative stories suggested that Ekta would most likely take Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina onboard in upcoming season but now clearing the air, not Rubina but Nazar (Star Plus, 2018 – 2019) fame TV actress Niyati Fatnani to play Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

lehren.com
