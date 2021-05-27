Niyati Fatnani To Play Naagin In Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6

One of the most controversial and popular Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss has always managed to grab everyone’s attention and eyeballs of audiences and now once again its taking fans by surprise as during grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Salman had announced that Bigg Boss 15 will welcome even commoners in house again wherein he also mentioned that commoners will have to go through the registration and audition process that will commence from 22nd February, 8:00 pm and shall conclude on 31st May 2021 at 11:59 pm and now another recent update is that Disha, Parth and Rhea all set to enter Bigg Boss 15.