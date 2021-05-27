Dance Plus Season 6 And Nach Baliye 10 To Launch In August
If the daily soap operas entertain audiences in weekdays then it is dance reality TV shows that are loved by them on weekends wherein even some shows like Dance Deewane, Indian Idol 12 and India’s Best Dancer and many more shows have already become audiences and fan favorites and whilst Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has already kick-started shooting in Capetown for latest season which would be airing soon on Colors, according to latest news reports Dance Plus season 6 and Nach Baliye 10 to launch in August.lehren.com