Under $75K Thursday – c.1855 Italianate Home For Sale On 1 Acre in Williamsport, IN $75K

Nestled in the quiet Old Town neighborhood of historic Williamsport, the 1855 Hitchens House is a beloved landmark situated on over an acre of land with expansive lawn. Constructed for prominent local business leader Elisha Hitchens and his wife, Mary, the impressive two-story brick Italianate is the surviving mirrored identical twin to the house built next door by their daughter & son-in-law, Sarah & William Kent. Dominating the exterior of the house is the three-story tower uniquely rotated 45 degrees. Other original exterior features include the broad bracketed cornice, tall paired and tripled windows, and sandstone window hoods, sills, and front porch, which match the foundation.