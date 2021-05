With theaters still closed in many places, that incredible Empire issue highlighting the cinema-going experiences of some of Hollywood’s best is still fresh on our minds. Recently a list of horror films recommended by Edgar Wright was posted in honor of it, but naturally we couldn’t stop there. On Wright’s list of 1,000 favorites alone, there are countless films that are worth talking about, but for this second list, we thought it would be only right to discuss the comedy genre. Since his own filmography is heavily reliant on the genre, and with a list of his 100 favorite comedies out in the world, it’s safe to assume that the genre is among Wright’s favorites. So with this, we’ll have a look at 10 great comedies recommended by Edgar Wright.