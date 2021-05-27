Shaman King Episode 10 Release Date and Time, Countdown

The original Shaman King anime will finally be coming to Blu-ray! Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King has come back in a huge way these past couple of years with not only the original manga series finally making its way outside of Japan with an official English language release, but there has been a brand new rebooted take on the anime first released 20 years ago. Fans outside of Japan will have to wait a bit before they can check out this new series for themselves, but at least there's going to be a new way to check out the original anime.