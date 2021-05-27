Cancel
Shaman King Episode 10 Release Date and Time, Countdown

epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Shaman King (2021) Episode 9 has just aired, with a promised battle between Yoh and Ren. The shonen anime started off as a highly anticipated show but currently, it only has a 6.96/10 rating on MyAnimeList, meaning it needs some work to live up to fans' expectations. That being said, episode 9 was relatively well-received if forum discussions are any indication.

epicstream.com
Comicsepicstream.com

Kengan Omega Chapter 112 Release Date and Time, Spoilers and Summary

Kengan Omega, the intense manga series written by Sandrovich Yabago and illustrated by Daromeon, is back with an action-packed chapter this week, and it will continue the fight between Seperpant Liu Dongcheng and Tokuno'o Tokumichi (a.k.a. Nitoku). The close battle between Kengan Association and Purgatory continues with only four matches...
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

'Tokyo Revengers' Episode 9 Spoilers, Release Date Out

Takemichi and Mitsuya find Draken in the parking lot. Draken's life remains under threat as Peh-Yan and several members of the Moebius gang decide to attack him in "Tokyo Revengers" Episode 9. The new episode is titled "Revolt." The official website released the spoiler stills and synopsis for "Tokyo Revengers"...
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6 Release Date, Release Time, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

Star Wars: The Bad Batch of Dave Filoni and as the series progresses, more and more revelations are happening as to what happens with the group of clone troopers going rogue. Episode 6 is up next so set your countdown now with the release date and time, and look out for spoilers and theories.
MoviesTom's Guide

How to watch A Quiet Place 2: Release date, time and how to stream

A Quiet Place 2 is finally hitting the theaters after the momentous Covid-induced delays of the last year. And if you're anything like us, you've probably found yourself in a near-constant state of hyper-alertness about the film in the run-up to its release. We wouldn't be surprise if you were wondering when you'll be able to watch it at home.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Lupin part 2 trailer, release date on Netflix, episodes and more

The gentleman thief is back! Lupin part 2 is returning to this summer and Netflix has already revealed the release date and dropped a full-length trailer. Lupin streamed five episodes before leaving off on a huge cliffhanger and will have five more episodes to resolve the thief's biggest challenge yet. And as we saw in a sneak peek from Netflix's Geeked Week, Lupin will have to team up with the police, an adversary he usually avoids. A scene shows Lupin driving Det. Guedira in a car, presumably on their way to searching for Lupin's kidnapped son.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Genshin Impact 1.6 Release Date & Time

The launch date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.6 update are right around the corner. People are wondering when they can start playing the new, summer-based content. After all, the promo materials for Update 1.6 has promised some pretty exciting stuff to come. Who doesn't want to explore sunny islands and battle pirates and whatnot? So, in our Genshin Impact 1.6 Release Date & Time guide, we'll show you when you can begin playing the new content.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What time does Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 6 release?

It's almost Friday, friends, which means we'll be getting a new episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch very soon! Whether you stay up late on Thursday night to check out each episode, or wake up early before work every Friday to tune in, fans of a galaxy far, far away are certainly excited to find out what happens next for our titular group and little Omega.
TV Seriesstateofpress.com

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 News, Release Date, Cast, Spoilers

The Netflix series Shadow and Bone, adapted from fantasy author Leigh Bardugo's trilogy of the same name and her Six of Crows duology, follows the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a cartographer who discovers that she has sun-summoning powers. This makes her a member of a magical community of people called the Grisha.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Loki release time: When will new episodes debut on Disney+?

As if Loki wasn't already known as the Trickster God, the new Loki series on Disney+ is changing things up by launching on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays. It's a subtle shift, but it's very welcome among fans eager to see the series come to life. So when will new episodes debut on Disney+?
ComicsComicBook

Original Shaman King Anime Finally Coming to Blu-ray

The original Shaman King anime will finally be coming to Blu-ray! Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King has come back in a huge way these past couple of years with not only the original manga series finally making its way outside of Japan with an official English language release, but there has been a brand new rebooted take on the anime first released 20 years ago. Fans outside of Japan will have to wait a bit before they can check out this new series for themselves, but at least there's going to be a new way to check out the original anime.
Technologygamerevolution.com

Fortnite July 2021 Crew Pack release date and time

The Fortnite July 2021 Crew Pack is a chance for subscribers to receive new add-ons in the game. This ranges from new skins and gliders to a free batch of V-Bucks to spend in the store. Read on for when the July 2021 Crew Pack will launch. When is the...
TV SeriesCNET

Loki on Disney Plus: Release date, time and the other big things to know

Disney Plus has stood out as the breakout success among a wave of new streaming services, thanks in part to its large library of shows and movies and a widening pipeline of originals and exclusives. The latest: its next Marvel original series, Loki, lands early Wednesday morning, riding a wave of glowing reviews.
Moviessideshow.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp Lands Home Release Date, Dreamworks Releases She-Ra Reboot Teaser, and More!

Marvel Studios has announced the home and digital release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp. Fans will be able to watch the film on Digital HD beginning October 2nd, and can take it home on Blu-Ray on October 16th. Exclusive extras will include behind the scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and a blooper reel.