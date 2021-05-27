Mass. bankruptcy lawyers reflect on trends in their practices

Maynard, MA – JM Coull (JMC) has been awarded a National Safety Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which was presented at the 31st annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during the ABC Convention 2021 in Grapevine, Texas, on March 10. The 2020 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum, and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2020. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee. JM Coull was one of only 5 companies nationwide, in the General Contractor category, to receive the Pinnacle level designation. Pinnacle is the highest level attainable, representing the elite among contractor safety programs. JMC has the distinguished honor of having achieved the Pinnacle designation for the 4th consecutive year. JMC has also received ABC’s STEP recognition 20 times, an important acknowledgement of maintaining a long-standing track record for outstanding safety performance. “We are very pleased with the dedication and commitment to safety that our project operations teams have demonstrated and the systems we have put in place to monitor and record site-based safety activities”, stated Andy Coull, President of JM Coull. “In some ways, the pandemic has brought an even greater focus on the importance of consistency around safety systems and the need for constant training, pre-task planning and documentation. While we feel good about winning this prestigious award, especially in the year when a worldwide pandemic took hold, we also understand that when it comes to safety, you never actually “arrive”. One of our core values is Relentless Improvement. This has never been more applicable than when it comes to jobsite safety.” JM Coull is a construction management and design-build firm specializing in new construction and renovations for the commercial, industrial/manufacturing, life sciences, advanced technology, healthcare, education, and institutional markets. The firm uses an integrated approach to project management and focuses attention on the early phases of a project, using its proprietary StartSmart® process, to ensure overall success. The company works throughout New England from its headquarters in Maynard, MA.