Sixty Formula

James V Gruber, Ph.D., Jed Riemer, Ph.D., Venera Stojkoska, M.S., Ezgi Todurge, B.S., Jeen International06.01.21. Disposable plastic packaging is polluting the Earth’s waterways. Cosmetic and personal care manufacturers are beginning to more fully appreciate that plastic packaging which includes water as a primary ingredient is not necessarily a sustainable way to ship and sell finished formulations. Technologies that help minimize the need for water are gaining in desirability. Yet, designing completely waterless formulations remains a moving target and most consumer products companies remain sold on single use, disposable plastic containers. For the past decade, Jeen International has been leading the industry in promoting and developing unique, patented cold-water dispersible wax emulsifiers that allow manufacturers to quickly and conveniently add water to form luxurious wax-based emulsions and dispersions. Use of these JAW (Just Add Water) emulsifiers is growing and they are starting to find more extensive use in hair care products.