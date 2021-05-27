Sixty Formula

If you’re like me—a fair-skinned, redhead who loves to spend time outdoors—then you’re all too aware of how easily your skin can burn. You know how it goes: You could walk outside to take your pup on a walk around the block only to come back and notice an obvious ping glow spreading across your cheeks and arms. Hell, you could sit at your desk in front of a large window only to get up to go to the bathroom and notice that somehow, someway, your face looks flushed without so much as stepping outside. Such is the reality of UV rays—they’ll get you when you least suspect them to.