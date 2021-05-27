A Good Mower

Tall fescue is the most widely grown forage in the southeastern United States. Fescue toxicosis (Summer Slump) in cattle, as described in an earlier article, is the result of an endophytic fungus on tall fescue. The fungus, known as Acremonium coenophialum or Epichloe typhina, is found in all the above-ground parts of the fescue plant. A toxin produced by this endophytic relationship is absorbed into the digestive system of livestock that forage on the fescue. Unfortunately, the toxin remains active in cured hay as well. Research data from Experiment Stations in the southeast show serious production losses occurring in cattle. This is not surprising since surveys have shown that anywhere from 60 to 90 percent of tall fescue pastures are infected with the fungus.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO