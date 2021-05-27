5/27/2014: The Worst FIRST PITCH Ever?

Chief Sport Officer of Golf Canada Kevin Blue joins Joey Vendetta and Ian Leggatt for RBC Off The Tee to discuss the path for Canada's national golf team in the upcoming Summer Olympics, difference in training between U.S.'s program and Canada's, and the rise of Canadian golfers across all PGA Tours (5:48). Quentin Richardson Former NBA player and co-host of "Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles" weighs in on the recent incidents between NBA players and fans including Russell Westbrook and Trae Young, the repercussions if Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers lose in the playoffs again, and the outlook of Brooklyn's super team (26:14). Former NHLer and co-host on 91.9 Sports Georges Laraque gives his thoughts on how Habs fans are feeling heading into Game 6, Carey Price's performance in Round 1, and how do the Canadiens get their offence going (48:13). Hockey Hall of Famer and former Maple Leaf and Canadien Doug Gilmour gives his perspective on a player's mindset in an playoff elimination game, if goaltenders can get into opposing team's heads, and his time playing in Montreal and Toronto (1:14:45). Sportsnet.ca's Ben Nicholson-Smith share his thoughts on Alek Manoah's MLB debut and how it affects the Blue Jays' starting rotation, Vlad Jr.'s outbreak season, and potential trades the team might look at (1:34:55). Plus, guitarist of the award winning Tragically Hip Paul Langlois joins to chat about why the band and himself flew to other parts of the world for inspiration, when they realized the band was woven into Canadian culture including hockey, performing in the upcoming 2021 Junos and Paul's love for the Canadiens (1:52:32).