The summers are getting hotter with each passing year, and while this is hardly ever a problem for humans, who can take a dip or drink to cool down, our canine companions aren’t always so lucky. Covered in fur, dogs are more prone to overheating than we are. Thankfully, most pet parents are aware of this potentiality and are careful not to let it get to this point. But what do you do if your dog starts overheating despite your best efforts? How do you cool down a dog when every second counts?