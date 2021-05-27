Cancel
Oceanside, CA – The City of Oceanside placed first in the 2021 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, earning Oceanside the most waterwise City designation among similarly sized cities, for the upcoming year. The annual competition was held during Earth Month to bring awareness to the importance of using water efficiently, especially as California moves into its second consecutive dry year. Mayors nationwide participated in the competition by challenging their residents to pledge to conserve water, reduce carbon emissions, reduce waste, and take other sustainable actions on behalf of their communities.

