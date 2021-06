1985 True Log Tiny Cabin on 1 acre tree line road. 304sqft 1 bedroom/ 1 bath with a 4 car detached garage. (no automatic doors). Detached large shed with double glass doors, 2 windows, laminate flooring, mini wood stove, washer and dryer. Kitchen in the cabin comes equipped with Gas Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and a wood stove. Laminate flooring through-out. Full bath has a soaker tub. In the Crawl Space is the instant hot water. There is a private Well but the cabin has public water. There are many gardens the sellers have created for vegetables. Also, there are many apple trees. Yard is half wooded, half cleared and fenced. Sellers also have a chicken fenced area, potting shed and a patio for a hot tub with an electric outlet. Some Mountain views but in the fall can be seen even more. It is a very peaceful area; Sub-division has a lake access for homeowners. Could make a great AirBnB or VRBO. No HOA. Only 15-20mins to Pigeon Forge/Dollywood/Splash Country/Gatlinburg. Under 30mins to I-40.