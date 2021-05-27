Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

First Russian helicopter engine designed completely in 3D

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll design documentation for the engine demonstrator created at UEC-Klimov has been released in electronic form. The 3D models provide significant advantages: they are easy to read and can be used to create models, with annotations as design documentation and full review of all adjacent nodes. Deputy Chief Designer of...

Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Researchers Design World’s Fastest Information-Fueled Engine

Simon Fraser University researchers have designed a remarkably fast engine that taps into a new kind of fuel — information. The development of this engine, which converts the random jiggling of a microscopic particle into stored energy, is outlined in research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and could lead to significant advances in the speed and cost of computers and bio-nanotechnologies.
Softwareadditivemanufacturing.media

nTopology 3.0 Speeds Advanced AM Engineering Design

The nTopology 3.0 was developed to provide faster advanced engineering design. This software release introduces real-time visualization with GPU acceleration, offering a technology breakthrough that can fundamentally change how nTop users interact with the software. The GPU acceleration provides seamless interactivity, the company says. By enabling this new opt-in feature,...
Jobsbuckrail.com

Mechanical Designer or Engineer

Seeking progressive mechanical designer, engineer in training or licensed engineer with post-academic experience with buildings to help grow and support our services in the greater Mountain West and California. You understand how buildings and systems are put together and thrive on learning about how passive design improves occupant comfort and reduces heating and cooling loads. You look forward to demonstrating creativity and technical excellence in providing mechanical and plumbing design for a variety of building types.
Entertainmentpds.org

MS STEAM at PDS Powered by Hands-on Engineering/Design

Princeton Day School's STEAM course offerings are among the most extensive in the state for Upper and Middle School students, and some recent Middle School engineering and design projects underscore the innovative work, skill-building and resources that power the program. At every grade level, age-appropriate units explore STEAM elements primarily through hands-on projects that build on one another, often literally as well as figuratively.
Constructionbdonline.co.uk

ZHA to 3D-print bridge designed to minimise concrete use

The bridge, called Striatus, is designed to minimise the use of concrete and will be exhibited during the Venice Biennale. The project is a partnership between the Block Research Group (BRG) at Swiss architecture school ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group (ZHACODE). They said the bridge...
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

Launcher 3D Prints First LOX Turbopump for Rocket Engine Using VELO3D’s Sapphire

As one of the fastest rising 3D printing solution providers for the space industry, VELO3D has helped many startups adopt additive manufacturing (AM) technology to strengthen their design and manufacturing operations. One of those companies is Launcher, a developer of high-performance rockets designed to deliver small, remote-controlled satellites to orbit. The key to Launcher’s strategy is its E-2 engine – currently in active development – which is expected to be optimized for mass production and low cost.
Austin, TX3DPrint.com

ICON Unveils New Concrete 3D Printer and “House Zero” 3D Printed Home Design

Based in Austin, Texas, ICON is among the pioneers in additive construction. Alongside firms like COBOD and WinSun, the company has achieved some of the most significant progress in 3D printing complete structures. The startup is able to pull this off with its large, gantry-style concrete 3D printer, Olympus. Now, the company has announced that it has upgraded its flagship system to be bigger and faster, unveiling the first in a new series of homes that it hopes will redefine how we look at architecture and construction.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseandferry.net

Oliver Design completes design and outfitting for two new ferries

Spanish firm Oliver Design has completed design and interior outfitting work for two ferries, Terevau Piti and Eleanor Roosevelt. Terevau Piti has gone into operation in French Polynesia for operator SNGV 2 Moorea. The ro-pax ferry is 78 metres long and can accommodate 700 passengers. Olivier Design designed and outfitted the 2,000 square metres of interiors and exterior terraces in a nine-month project completed in March, with work carried out on spaces including the engine control room, an aft lounge, the VIP lounge and the crew’s mess.
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

NASA Completes Another RS-25 Engine Test

NASA is pushing hard to meet the goals set for its Artemis missions under President Trump. The goal is to put humans on the moon again in the coming years, and part of that mission involves testing a new rocket. On May 20, NASA successfully conducted its fourth RS-25 single-engine hot fire test.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Towards 3D-Printed Inverse-Designed Metaoptics

Charles Roques-Carmes, Zin Lin, Rasmus E. Christiansen, Yannick Salamin, Steven E. Kooi, John D. Joannopoulos, Steven G. Johnson, Marin Soljačić. Optical metasurfaces have been heralded as the platform to integrate multiple functionalities in a compact form-factor, potentially replacing bulky components. A central stepping stone towards realizing this promise is the demonstration of multifunctionality under several constraints (e.g. at multiple incident wavelengths and/or angles) in a single device -- an achievement being hampered by design limitations inherent to single-layer planar geometries. Here, we propose a general framework for the inverse design of volumetric 3D metaoptics via topology optimization, showing that even few-wavelength thick devices can achieve high-efficiency multifunctionality. We embody our framework in multiple closely-spaced patterned layers of a low-index polymer. We experimentally demonstrate our approach with an inverse-designed 3d-printed light concentrator working at five different non-paraxial angles of incidence. Our framework paves the way towards realizing multifunctional ultra-compact 3D nanophotonic devices.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airbus Helicopters Taps Gorka as Russian Distributor

Russia’s Gorka Heliport has been appointed an authorized distributor for Airbus Helicopters, the companies announced at the recent HeliRussia exhibition. The agreement allows the turnkey purchase of Airbus H125 and H130 singles and H135 and H145 light twins by Russian customers. Gorka, which is part of Gorka Group’s Business Aviation Center, offers customers aircraft delivery, customs clearance, registration, airworthiness certification, storage, certification, and maintenance services.
Softwareweworkremotely.com

Product Designer, Mobile

Fleetio is a modern software platform that helps thousands of organizations around the world manage their fleet operations. Transportation technology is a hot market and we’re leading the charge, with raving fans as customers and an incredible team. But we’ve only scratched the surface of potential! We're looking for a Mobile Product Designer to join our growing design team and help us design and build amazing features.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

ANAVIA launches first unmanned helicopter

With the HT-100, ANAVIA has developed the most advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system in the world. An unmanned helicopter for up to 65 kg of payload and 240 minutes of flight time. It’s the new benchmark in safety, performance and ease of operation. ANAVIA was established in 2019 as...
Aerospace & DefenseABQJournal

Sandia Labs scientist is honored for space work

Humberto “Tito” Silva III, a Sandia National Laboratories researcher, has been named Engineer of the Year by the world’s largest aerospace technical society, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Selected by a committee of his peers, Silva was cited for improving failure-rate predictions of aerospace flight systems as they...
Carscyclingweekly.com

Q&A: Liv engineer Sophia Shih on designing the new Langma

With the brand new Liv Langma launched this week, we spoke to the brand's engineer Sophia Shih about her work, and the new road platform. I'm an engineer in charge of female cycling science and bike designs, including bike structure, specific parts and components, and geometric designs. What attracted you...
Aerospace & Defenseava360.com

NASA says its Mars helicopter is ready for a historic first flight

Monday morning update: NASA and its engineers have done it! They have flown a powered aircraft on another world for the first time. Shortly before 7 am ET (11:00 UTC), data came streaming to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory via a circuitous route: from the Ingenuity helicopter to the Perseverance rover, from there to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter above the red planet, across space to a large satellite dish in Madrid, Spain, and finally to the California-based facility.