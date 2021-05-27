IHSA Sanctions Naperville Central | Council Back To In-Person | Naperville Salute Seeks Bands

More than 45% of DuPage County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as progress continues in the county’s vaccination efforts. The DuPage County Health Department adds that 62% of those who are currently eligible to get vaccinated have received at least one dose, with 53% of them fully vaccinated. In the 65 year and up age range, 92% have received at least one dose, with 85% fully vaccinated. Will County is also reporting progress in their efforts, with 75% of the 65 year and up population are fully vaccinated. 37% of the entire Will County population has been fully vaccinated. Vaccination data can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.