Naperville, IL

IHSA Sanctions Naperville Central | Council Back To In-Person | Naperville Salute Seeks Bands

Posted by 
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years of wins are now forfeitures with the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) levying sanctions against the Naperville Central High School football program. Violations by the school of the governing body’s transfer bylaws are responsible for vacating 17 wins from 2018 to 2021. Naperville Central and Naperville School District 203 are accepting full responsibility for the violations, which include failure to collect and maintain required transfer documentation. At least one ineligible player also participated in the 2018-2019 basketball season, resulting in the vacating of four boys basketball wins.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

