New York Governor: $25 Million Legacy Cities Initiative

After new guidance for the New York State Fair began circulating on Thursday, a spokesman says that expanded capacity and other changes haven't been approved. Dave Bullard, the fair's marketing and public relations manager, said Friday that the fair sent a vendor solicitation that contained references to updated guidance. Attendance capacity would increase from 50 to 67%, according to the document, and several buildings would be open for the fair's 18-day run, which begins Aug. 20.