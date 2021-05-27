newsbreak-logo
New York Governor: $25 Million Legacy Cities Initiative

STL.News
STL.News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the new $25 million Legacy Cities initiative, a targeted effort to eradicate vacant properties in concentrated neighborhoods across Upstate New York and transform blighted structures into newly renovated, move-in ready homes. The renovated homes will help expand affordable homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents, specifically first-time buyers and households of color.

