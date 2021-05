Sometimes, you just want to dance — and luckily, Hoboken + Jersey City have many fun spots where you can do just that, especially as dance floors open up. Aside from the amazing restaurant scene, quaint boutiques and stunning views, Hoboken + Jersey City offer some of the best nightlife on this side of the Hudson River. So, get your dancing shoes and get ready to dance all the way from Hoboken to Jersey City, because we’ve pulled together the best local spots for a night out of fun, drinks, and dancing. Read on for the best places to dance the night away in Hoboken and Jersey City.