Employee learning is changing in these major ways according to Salesforce Trailhead GM

The newest generation of employees are digital learners accustomed to interactively gaining knowledge online as-needed, and that’s a big problem for many organizations. According to a recent employee experience (EX) survey from Forrester Consulting that was commissioned by SAP SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and EY, about 40 percent of people managers and direct reports were not satisfied with the quality of corporate training they received. What’s more, while human resource (HR) leaders rated coaching and learning as one of the most important drivers of good EX, they rated learning software as one of the least important tools for enabling it. To address this challenge, organizations are retooling the learning experience.