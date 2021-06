What you might not know about Omar Lopez You can’t tell on Zoom, but he’s tall. “Just a little under 6-3,” he said. He’s currently reading two books: “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris and “Night of the Broken Glass” by Peter Broner. “No shade to Kamala but I’m now reading ’Night of the Broken Glass.’ I took a pause on Kamala.” Since 2019, he has worked 20-25 hours a week at Target as a guest advocate. Born in Texas, Lopez spent about 4 1/2 years living in Mexico as a toddler before the family relocated to Mendocino County. He moved to Sonoma County in the fifth grade.