Take the first step toward a fulfilling career in speech-language pathology (SLP) and secure your spot in our competitive graduate cohort with this unique Bachelor’s + Master’s program. At the undergraduate level, you will pursue a B.S. in Health Studies along with a minor in communication sciences and disorders, exploring areas such as language development, phonetics, and anatomy and physiology of the speech and hearing mechanism. Contingent on meeting progression benchmarks, you will then transition into your graduate education while waiving fees and application requirements. As an SLP graduate student, you will benefit from specialized coursework, hands-on clinical experience, and in-depth research projects. You will also experience high-level clinical training in our on-campus Center for Speech and Language Disorders, as well as work with our community partners to develop evidence-based practice skills in both health care and school-based settings.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO