BMW fans in the U.S. may often think of the Z3 as the company's first mass-market roadster positioned below the 3-Series in the modern era, spanning the last 30 years. But just a few short years before the Z3 debuted in an era of pocket-sized roadsters from Germany, including the Porsche Boxster and the Mercedes SLK-Class, a very different and very small BMW was available to buyers in Europe and a few other regions.