[Madison, WI] – Gov. Tony Evers is once again playing politics with COVID-19 relief and failing to provide transparency to the people of Wisconsin. While Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee are working to craft a state budget informed by all relevant factors, including the over $2 billion in federal aid headed to Wisconsin, Gov. Evers has cut Republicans out of the process and is either refusing to share his plans for how he will spend our state’s massive amount of federal money or concealing the fact that he doesn’t have a plan at all.