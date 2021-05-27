newsbreak-logo
Atlanta, GA

Businessman who sold Georgia-Pacific to Wichita's Koch Industries has died

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll, known for leading one of Georgia’s biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta’s public hospital, has died. He was 80. “Pete Correll’s impact on our state will be felt for generations to come," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Correll was instrumental in...

