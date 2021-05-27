Alert: HLFM moves to Shields Elementary May 29

Welcome Home to Henlopen Landing! Location Location Location! This recently renovated Esquire Model nestles against a wooded buffer that provides shade and privacy for backyard entertainment. Enjoy morning coffee, BBQ's and of course happy hours on the spacious deck overlooking the trees. This home is a short walk across the street to the community clubhouse that offers an exercise room, entertainment areas, in-ground pool and a tot lot. Interior features include a first floor owners suite with tray ceiling, upgraded bath with comfort height vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. The first floor has all new luxury vinyl plank barn wood flooring and new carpets. Home entertainment is easy with the open concept floor plan. The kitchen has all new quartz countertops and almost new appliances. The kitchen overlooks the great room with an island for additional seating. There is a formal dining room for intimate dining experiences. This home has a vaulted ceiling to the upstairs loft and additional bedrooms/bath. The 4th bedroom/bonus room offers extra space for those beach visitors! Need more space/storage? Head downstairs to the full basement that is roughed-in for a future bathroom should you decided to finish. The community of Henlopen Landing is situated just off Alt. Rt1/Coastal Highway(The Culinary Coast). Ease of access to all the shopping and dining without even getting on the main roads. The community is close to Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches. Just across from the community is the new Lewes DART/Beach Bus station. Ride all day to shopping and beaches without the worry of parking/parking meters.