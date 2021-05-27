Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewes, DE

Alert: HLFM moves to Shields Elementary May 29

Cape Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to expected rainfall Friday and Saturday, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will move to Shields Elementary parking lot on Saturday, May 29. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to capegazette.com/node/220523.

www.capegazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Node#Hlfm#Shields Elementary#Rainfall Friday#Parking#Farmers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewes, DE
Related
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Rarely Offered Home Site in the community of Woodlyn Estates

Rarely Offered Home Site in the community of Woodlyn Estates. Public Sewer, Community Water, and Class C Mobiles and Modular homes allowed. Close to shopping and 30 minutes to the Beaches in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Check it out today! This will not last!. Call for an appointment today. Offered...
Bethany Beach, DEcoastalpoint.com

Shuttle service offered for select Freeman Arts Pavilion shows

The Freeman Arts Pavilion is partnering with the Jolly Trolley to offer shuttle service to a variety of performances at Freeman Arts Pavilion this season. Pickup locations will be in the front parking lot of the Home Depot (nearest to Route 1) in Lewes; Rehoboth Gateway Shopping Center in Rehoboth Beach; Jolly Trolley Stop Reed Street and Grotto Pizza in Dewey Beach; and at the Marketplace at Sea Colony near Bethany Beach.
Milton, DECape Gazette

Wooded Lot East of Route 1

Wooded Lot East of Route 1 in Milton , located just north of Lewes and Delaware Beaches. There is no builder tie-in and no time limit to build. The community of Oyster Rock has great location and Low Home Owner Association fees. There is a Small boat launch on the Broadkill River just minutes away at end of Oyster Rocks Road. Expired Site Evaluation on File. Start planning your dream home today on this secluded wooded lot!
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Alyson Bryan Yue Fisher, lit up the room

Alyson Bryan Yue Fisher, AKA: Alycat, Alybear and Peach of Lewes was born in the Hunan province in China. She was a blessing from the time we received her first picture and it was love at first sight on the day we met! Such a happy, carefree baby, which pretty much summed up her outlook through her brief life. Aly began her earthly journey April 2, 1997. She became our special angel Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Nassau, DEwrde.com

USPS Proposes Relocation of Nassau Post Office

On a normal day, long lines wrap around the building that houses the post office. "It's just small, it's inconvenient," said Sandi Snowberger, from Lewes. The postal services wants to move the Nassau Post Office to a bigger location, a building about 1,500 square feet with 10 parking spaces with "the same level of service.”
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Beebe Healthcare updates visitor restrictions

Beebe Healthcare updated its visitor restrictions May 14 to allow inpatients to have one well visitor between 1 and 9 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. This also includes patients at the Lewes and South Coastal Emergency Departments, and Beebe Medical Group offices. Patients being discharged at times...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Somerset Green residents get their privacy fence

It took three years and some meetings with Sussex County officials, but Somerset Green residents now have a privacy fence installed at the corner of Plantation Road and Shady Road near Lewes. Developer Ryan Homes constructed the fence at no cost to the homeowners. Confusion over whether or not a fence was included in the approved site plan for the community delayed action.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Artwork entries for Beebe specialty surgical hospital due Sept. 8

Beebe Healthcare is seeking photography and artwork to enhance the interior of its new specialty surgical hospital, coming to the Rehoboth Health Campus on Route 24 in 2022. Beebe’s Art Advisory Committee is seeking approximately 50 wall-hanging art pieces to be reproduced on aluminum. Selected art will hang in lobbies, hallways and clinical areas.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

23231 Bridgeway West Road West - Angola By The Bay

23231 Bridgeway Drive West - Desirable Angola By The Bay - Lewes, DE. This much loved charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in the much sought after Angola by the Bay, is ready for a new owner. Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot with mature shrubs and trees this home has lots of privacy. The first floor has hardwood floors, custom designed ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom and the spacious Sunroom. The huge all season Sunroom with wall to wall windows is a great place to relax and enjoy some peaceful time. There is a bedroom and full bathroom on this level. On the second floor there are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. All windows have Bali Diamond Cellular Shades that help to minimize your utility expenses both winter and summer. The Living Room has built-in shelving unit and a gas fireplace. The roof is 6 years old. This home is not in a flood zone.
Delaware Stategreensboro.com

Delaware couple's azalea garden still blooms 60 years later

ODESSA, Del. — In the early 1950s, Jerry Unruh planted his first azalea bush. The World War II veteran built his Odessa home in 1951 and wanted to add some color to the property. He discovered azaleas while traveling. “I had a well-drilling business, and I worked around the country,”...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Easterseals celebrates Older Americans Month

Caregiving responsibilities can be overwhelming at times, but when a caregiver has someone sharing that weight, it does not feel as heavy. Easterseals is proud to give a break to caregivers like Erika Carlson of Lewes as she supports her husband Chuck, who has dementia. Before the pandemic, Chuck was...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Jimmie Allen to headline Bettie James Fest Aug. 7 at Hudson Fields

Country superstar Jimmie Allen just can’t seem to stay away from Sussex County. The Milton native and Cape Henlopen High School graduate, who recently performed to a packed Bottle & Cork audience for a May 10 fundraiser for the family of fallen Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, will return Saturday, Aug. 7, as headliner of the Bettie James Fest at Hudson Fields.
Delaware StateConnecticut Post

High demand during COVID leads to wing shortage in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — When it comes to comfort food consumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if the wing was king. However, the increased demand for chicken wings over the past 14 months has led to a nationwide shortage of the small but versatile pieces of poultry, which, when seasoned with hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, lemon pepper or a variety of dry rubs, are often the perfect companion to a night out or a sporting event.
Sussex County, DEdelawarepublic.org

Telehealth available at Sussex County library kiosks

Telehealth is reaching an all-new level of accessibility for Western Sussex residents. A social service kiosk open for business at the Laurel, Seaford and Milford public libraries now offers the service. Each one is equipped with an iPad with high-speed internet, video chat apps for meetings or job interviews and...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Beebe focuses on serving Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is in the midst of one of the most intensive building and expansion phases in its 105-year history. Beebe has evolved from its main Lewes facility to health campuses in Rehoboth Beach and the Millville area, with medical offices offering a variety of services throughout eastern and central Sussex County, including four walk-in clinics. Over the past year, Beebe has hired 55 new physicians.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth celebrates completion of Grove Park Canal Dock

On a day nice enough for a kayak ride down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, Rehoboth Beach officials and others celebrated the completion of the city’s new Grove Park Canal Dock. Mayor Stan Mills said the project represented a decade-long journey to bring a second waterfront to the city. It took much perseverance, he said.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Milton Concerts in the Park to return June 2

A summertime tradition in Milton will be back in 2021. Concerts in the Park, held every Wednesday from June to September, will officially return Wednesday, June 2, in Milton Memorial Park, after last year’s slate was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will kick off with longtime park...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Recently renovated home close to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach

Welcome Home to Henlopen Landing! Location Location Location! This recently renovated Esquire Model nestles against a wooded buffer that provides shade and privacy for backyard entertainment. Enjoy morning coffee, BBQ's and of course happy hours on the spacious deck overlooking the trees. This home is a short walk across the street to the community clubhouse that offers an exercise room, entertainment areas, in-ground pool and a tot lot. Interior features include a first floor owners suite with tray ceiling, upgraded bath with comfort height vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. The first floor has all new luxury vinyl plank barn wood flooring and new carpets. Home entertainment is easy with the open concept floor plan. The kitchen has all new quartz countertops and almost new appliances. The kitchen overlooks the great room with an island for additional seating. There is a formal dining room for intimate dining experiences. This home has a vaulted ceiling to the upstairs loft and additional bedrooms/bath. The 4th bedroom/bonus room offers extra space for those beach visitors! Need more space/storage? Head downstairs to the full basement that is roughed-in for a future bathroom should you decided to finish. The community of Henlopen Landing is situated just off Alt. Rt1/Coastal Highway(The Culinary Coast). Ease of access to all the shopping and dining without even getting on the main roads. The community is close to Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches. Just across from the community is the new Lewes DART/Beach Bus station. Ride all day to shopping and beaches without the worry of parking/parking meters.