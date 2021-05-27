The Prime Directive Of 21st-Century eLearning Design: Part 2

We need a new definition of what good looks like across a whole range of issues, so we can create a compelling vision for the world we want to live in and the lives we want to lead. We will need to construct new guidelines and principles for our expectations of leaders in society. We will also need to review and refine, even redefine, and place significantly more emphasis on being guided by a more accurate moral and ethical compass founded on solid principles and values. We will need to develop new methods that can be used to test the validity of how we define problems and introduce new methods for their analysis and more rigorously simulate and test the effectiveness of proposed solutions. We also need to redefine what it means to be a citizen of the world so that it’s not just our leaders we hold accountable to new standards but ourselves too.