The Prime Directive Of 21st-Century eLearning Design: Part 2
In an earlier article titled "SME's: Evolution or Revolution in a Post-Pandemic World," I hinted at a coming reality that due to the effect of exponential growth in cross-discipline knowledge, advancing technology, and the pandemic, our traditional ways of handling change management within our business organizations need to change. Over 20 years ago, the Peter Drucker Foundation, in a great book titled The Organization of the Future (2000), predicted that the day would come when we could no longer act like "deer caught in the headlights" when it came to managing change.elearningindustry.com