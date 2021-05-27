Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

The Prime Directive Of 21st-Century eLearning Design: Part 2

By Find Top Authoring Tools
elearningindustry.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an earlier article titled "SME's: Evolution or Revolution in a Post-Pandemic World," I hinted at a coming reality that due to the effect of exponential growth in cross-discipline knowledge, advancing technology, and the pandemic, our traditional ways of handling change management within our business organizations need to change. Over 20 years ago, the Peter Drucker Foundation, in a great book titled The Organization of the Future (2000), predicted that the day would come when we could no longer act like "deer caught in the headlights" when it came to managing change.

elearningindustry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Private Cloud#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Google Cloud#Digital Learning#Digital Design#Web Design#Digital Technology#Language Learning#Google Drive#Gmail#Google Docs#Sheets#Microsoft Cloud#Iphone#Techworld#Knowit Training#Learning Organization#21st Century Elearning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Youtube
Related
Internetstreetfightmag.com

Direct Mail in the 21st Century: Traditional Marketing Meets Digital

Did you know that 90% of direct mail is opened, and 60% of catalog recipients visit the company’s website that mailed it? Increasingly, targeted direct mail initiatives are influencing consumer actions. Millennials, who collectively spend $600 billion per year, are often stereotyped as tied to mobile apps and the internet....
elearningindustry.com

ADDIE: The Lifecycle Of eLearning Development

Understanding The ADDIE Model Of Instructional Design. Without a well-designed lifecycle, any development process will fail to produce quality output. In the eLearning industry, there are a few development lifecycles that are followed rigorously. Among them, the most widely used model is the ADDIE model. ADDIE stands for its five phases in sequence: Analyze, Design, Develop, Implement and Evaluate. By nature, it is a waterfall model. That means, its phases are followed in sequence.
Beauty & Fashiontowardsdatascience.com

Understanding Kafka as If You Had Designed It — Part 2

This is the second part of a series aimed at explaining Kafka’s key architectural elements. The idea is to provide an intuition about its design decisions and internals. Details related to message delivery semantics, configuration of producers and consumers, installation, security, etc, will be left for future writings. There is...
Computerselearningindustry.com

Storyline eLearning TechTalk For Beginners: Part 1

Do I Need To Know JavaScript If I Use Articulate Storyline For eLearning?. The other day I had the pleasure to chat with Devlin Peck about pushing the boundaries of Articulate Storyline by using JavaScript [1]. The discussion was meant for beginners. Nothing too technical. Through the conversation, we explored reasons why someone would benefit from learning JavaScript along with Storyline. I've received a ton of comments and questions about the topic and a pattern emerged.
Career Development & Advicechiefexecutive.net

The Winning Formula Profile For The 21st-Century Leader

We need a new definition of what good looks like across a whole range of issues, so we can create a compelling vision for the world we want to live in and the lives we want to lead. We will need to construct new guidelines and principles for our expectations of leaders in society. We will also need to review and refine, even redefine, and place significantly more emphasis on being guided by a more accurate moral and ethical compass founded on solid principles and values. We will need to develop new methods that can be used to test the validity of how we define problems and introduce new methods for their analysis and more rigorously simulate and test the effectiveness of proposed solutions. We also need to redefine what it means to be a citizen of the world so that it’s not just our leaders we hold accountable to new standards but ourselves too.
Internetelearningindustry.com

How To Validate An Online Course: 7 Simple Steps With Real-Time Examples

Online Course Ideas: Follow These Examples To See If You're On The Right Track. It’s no wonder that a huge number of online course ideas are popping up out of the blue these days, thanks to advanced tech availability. Stats say that the “online learning industry” is about to shoot past $325 billion by 2025, which is a 200% increase between 2020 and 2025.
Cell Phoneselearningindustry.com

Benefits And Importance Of Good Mobile Apps In eLearning Platform Development

Mobile applications are gaining popularity in the eLearning platform development scenario as they increase ease of accessibility and provide a more enriching learning experience for the workforce. The applications are used in training and development and in facilitating live interactions between trainees or customers and their trainers. The eLearning content...
elearningindustry.com

6 Amazing Instructional Design Strategies For Rapid eLearning

Instructional Design Strategies That Pair Perfectly With Rapid eLearning. Just because rapid eLearning is all about high-speed course development, it doesn’t mean it compromises on instructional design. We have some interesting new-age instructional strategies to help you create engaging eLearning courses with the help of rapid eLearning. eBook Release. Unveiling...
Computersatlantanews.net

What Are the Best User Flow Tools for UX Design in 2021-

A user flow is critical to any process-based transaction where a user needs to interact with technology, either using a website, a mobile app, or any other digital product. Since the user flow directly impacts the overall experience, user flows are critical to achieving superior UX design standards. Let's learn more about what it is, why it's important, and what the best tools are to create both simple and complex flow charts for user flows, as of 2021.
ComputersLumia UK

Azure Virtual Desktop: The flexible cloud VDI platform for the hybrid workplace

When we launched Windows Virtual Desktop nearly two years ago, no one predicted a global pandemic would force millions of workers to leave the office and work from home. Organizations around the world migrated important apps and data to the cloud to gain business resilience and agility. And to support the new remote workforce, many of you turned to Windows Virtual Desktop to give remote users a secure, easy to manage, productive personal computing experience with Windows 10 from the cloud. It has been humbling to work alongside you as you pivoted your operations to meet new challenges—from supporting frontline healthcare workers at NHS to engineers at Petrofac to educators and students—hear from some of the top UK universities on their experience with Azure Virtual Desktop.
California Statetechwire.net

Free Kiefer Consulting Playbook: Getting Started with Microsoft Power BI

In January, The California Department of Technology unveiled Vision 2023. The strategic plan outlines the technology priorities for the State of California. Business intelligence tools will play a role in helping the state in realizing their goals. “Programs often lack the operational insights, dashboards or metrics to identify opportunities to...
SoftwareInfoworld

3 AI startups revolutionizing NLP

Natural language processing (NLP) has been a long-standing dream of computer scientists that dates back to the days of ELIZA and even to the fundamental foundations of computing itself (Turing Test, anybody?). NLP has undergone a dramatic revolution in the past few years, with the statistical methods of the past giving way to approaches based on deep learning, or neural networks.
clarkchronicle.com

Communicating in the 21st century: How far will it go?

Compared to how people in older generations communicated with one another, methods of communication greatly evolved and are still continuing to do so. Sophomore Adena Babakhanian uses newer technology to talk to her friends and family, especially during the pandemic, when it was difficult to see one another. She said how we all are connected to technology is definitely beneficial but has many harmful effects as well.
Sciencearxiv.org

Data-Driven Design-by-Analogy: State of the Art and Future Directions

Design-by-Analogy (DbA) is a design methodology wherein new solutions, opportunities or designs are generated in a target domain based on inspiration drawn from a source domain; it can benefit designers in mitigating design fixation and improving design ideation outcomes. Recently, the increasingly available design databases and rapidly advancing data science and artificial intelligence technologies have presented new opportunities for developing data-driven methods and tools for DbA support. In this study, we survey existing data-driven DbA studies and categorize individual studies according to the data, methods, and applications in four categories, namely, analogy encoding, retrieval, mapping, and evaluation. Based on both nuanced organic review and structured analysis, this paper elucidates the state of the art of data-driven DbA research to date and benchmarks it with the frontier of data science and AI research to identify promising research opportunities and directions for the field. Finally, we propose a future conceptual data-driven DbA system that integrates all propositions.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

IBM Python toolkit measures AI uncertainty

IBM has created an open source Python library, called Uncertainty Qualification 360 or UQ360, that provides developers and data scientists with algorithms to quantify the uncertainty of machine learning predictions, with the goal of improving the transparency of machine learning models and trust in AI. Available from IBM Research, UQ360...
InternetMIT Technology Review

Data fairness: A new social contract for the 21st century economy

Over the past two decades, the data economy has permeated every aspect of our social and economic lives. Now, a growing community of voices is seeking a new social contract between the tech industry and citizens. Early optimism about the transformative power of the internet has given way, more recently,...
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

How Data Science is Beneficial for your Digital Marketing Strategy?

Data Science refers to a technique that deals with vast volumes of data to extract knowledge and valuable inputs using various scientific systems and algorithms. With the dawn of this interdisciplinary field in this modern world, data can now be sophistically structured and utilized on various application domains. The authority...
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Ethical AI - Responsible AI best practices

Ethical AI and Responsible AI are becoming increasingly important for two main reasons. Firstly, it is good customer best practice and also governments(especially in the EU and USA) are regulating in this space and compliance is critical. However, it is not easy to get a best practice/ independent view on...