Immersive Learning Strategy: How To Use VR For Safety Training And Virtual Events
VR Training To Mitigate Risks And Boost User Engagement. The stakes are high when it comes to workplace safety, anti-terrorism training, and threat identification. These situations are also difficult to realistically replicate for training purposes. When mistakes made in real life could be costly or dangerous, virtual reality training is the perfect alternative. VR works well for many types of safety training, such as:elearningindustry.com