Immersive Learning Strategy: How To Use VR For Safety Training And Virtual Events

Launch Successful Product Knowledge Training Strategies For Customer Service Staffers. There are numerous reasons to implement product knowledge training strategies in your organization. It isn’t reserved for sales staffers who need to know the tech specs and features. In fact, most people associate customer service with complaints, returns, and other front-end tasks. However, they must also be well-versed in product specs and features to find suitable replacements and step into sales roles when necessary. For example, no sales employees are available and the customer is growing impatient. Or, they’ve decided to return the item and the customer service staffer recommends another item to save the sale.